TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) SUNY Broome is backtracking on plans to cut its childcare offerings in half following a backlash by students.

The college says operations will remain the same at the B-C Center during the next academic year.



The school had announced earlier in May plans to cut the number of slots available to children of students, faculty, staff and members of the community from 42 to 21.



It would have also eliminated some classrooms and staff.



The B-C Center has been offering childcare for infants, toddlers and preschoolers at the college since 1975 and Broome’s Early Childhood/Teacher Education Department also uses the program for observation and field studies.



However, administrators report that the program was losing in excess of $160,000 a year in recent years.



It had been propped up using commission revenue from the school’s food service provider and bookstore operator, but those funds were no longer available following a restructuring of those contracts.



On Tuesday, students who rely on the service organized a rally on campus to protest the cuts.



SUNY Broome also announced plans to form a task force to review the operations and suggest a sustainable model for the childcare center moving forward.