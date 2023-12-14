TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New legislation now allows SUNY Broome to manufacture and sell its own alcohol.

Governor Hochul signed new legislation that authorizes SUNY Broome and Cornell University to produce beer, cider, wine, spirits and mead.

A professor of chemistry at the community college, Harold Trimm says that the school will soon offer courses in brewing, wine making, distilling, and food packaging.

Trimm says that the brewing lab is a full-scale pilot brewery, with all the necessary equipment.

He says that students will be able to experiment and create their own flavors, such as a chocolate raspberry beer, or honey blueberry.

Chemistry Professor at SUNY Broome, Harold Trimm says, “We’re going to be kind of the regional expert and resource for people who want to brew beer or wine, or mead, or spirits. And we’re going allow to produce it here, and then we take it to Downtown Binghamton and they’re going to be allowed to sell it at the CEC for special events.”

The lab will also be used to for dairy products, including turning milk into cheese or yogurt.

Trimm says that the courses will be an amalgam of different sciences such as chemistry and chemical engineering, but they will teach the basics, so you don’t need a background in science.