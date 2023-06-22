TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY Broome is freezing this moment in time and burying a time capsule to be opened in the year 2073.

Broome held a ceremony this morning to showcase the over one-hundred pieces of memorabilia and historical items that will be buried for 50 years.

The items span from vintage photos, to clothing, COVID tests, flip-phones, and newspaper clippings.

A mixture of older items and present-day materials to give the future Hornets an idea of what life was like in the early 2020’s.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo spoke at the ceremony about the importance of learning from the past.

Lupardo says, “People in 2073 will be looking for clues here. So, we also want to think about that. Are we giving them information to tell them what life was like, things that will give them some context about our cultural traditions and what was going on at this time in 2023.”

She says that if you’re still alive, you should be at the uncovering ceremony 50 years from now.

The burial site is on Broome’s campus, right outside the main doors of the Darwin Wales Center.

You can find a full catalog of the items, with a description of each one here.