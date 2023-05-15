SUNY BROOME (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY Broome awarded more than 350 merit based scholarships for students to continue their education.

Last week, more than 500 people, including current students, their families, donors, and more, packed into the Ice Center for the annual SUNY Broome Foundation scholarship reception.

Scholarships were handed out from departments such as Business, Health Sciences, Liberal Arts, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Sophomore Max Singer says that some of his peers received multiple scholarships, which makes the decision to continue their education that much easier.

Sophomore at SUNY Broome, Max Singer says, “Like a student like myself, obviously, students don’t have that much money. Being able to get anything to go on to other schools or for the next semester its great.” The vast majority of students I’d say qualify for a lot of scholarships. Personally, I qualified for about twenty. And I put in for around ten to fifteen of them.”

Singer says he received $1,800 for writing about the similarities and differences between Credit Unions and Banks.

In 2022, the SUNY Broome Foundation awarded over one and a half million dollars in student support and is on track to exceed that amount for this year.