TODAY:

It is once again a mostly clear start to the day. Sunshine takes us throughout our Thursday with temperatures increasing quickly throughout the day. By this afternoon, temperatures reach about 10 degrees above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures drop quickly and we stay mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

Clouds slowly filter in for Friday but we do stay dry with well above average temperatures.

REST OF THE WEEK:

For Saturday, we are mostly cloudy but dry. These clouds are due to an area of low pressure to the south of our area. Breaks in the clouds are expected for Sunday and more clouds decrease going into Monday. Shower chances return for Tuesday but we are quick to dry out with sunshine on Wednesday.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

