BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday May 10th, from 9 to11 a.m. Together for Ukraine is hosting its second 5K Run/Walk at the Vestal Rail Trail.

All proceeds will go towards bettering the lives of people in Ukraine.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10.

At 10:30 a.m. there will be live music and the awards ceremony.

This Thursday, May 18th, newcomer families will meet at the Binghamton First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church to make pierogies for the event.

The top 50 runners will receive free pierogies. Other treats are available by donation.

The Rail Trail is located at 204 Stage Road in Vestal.

Learn more at TogetherForUkraine.US.