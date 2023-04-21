TODAY:

Mostly sunny throughout a majority of the day before showers and thunderstorms develop this evening and early overnight. Temperatures will also be well above average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers and thunderstorms linger early tonight before we dry out. For the remainder of the night, we stay mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

We stay dry for most of Saturday but are mostly cloudy. By the dinner time hours, rain moves in ahead of a cold front which continues into the overnight. Winds will be strong as that cold front moves through the region with gusts over 35 mph possible. Showers linger into Sunday and temperatures drop below average behind the cold front.

NEXT WEEK:

There is a slight chance for showers on Monday. By Tuesday, we are dry with breaks in the clouds. Sunshine returns midweek before we turn mostly cloudy on Thursday.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN/STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram