BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Back to school preparations are underway, which means families are searching for school supplies.

This marks the 6th year that the City of Binghamton has partnered with CARES, Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards, to provide families with free backpacks and supplies for school.

This year, the program is providing one-thousand backpacks and various essential supplies, to City of Binghamton students.

Denise Yull, one of the co-founders of CARES, said that the supplies included in each backpack accommodates for the requirements of both elementary and high school students.

“So, for a number of our families, this is essential,” said Yull. “We don’t want any kid to show up at school the first day and not have, at least the beginning of the supplies that they need to start the school year.”

Today at the Lee Barta Community Center in BInghamton, 160 backpacks were given away in under a half hour.

The Broome County Health Department was also on site, providing free vaccinations and booster shots.

Yull said that the demand for school supplies increases each year and that next year CARES will ask the city for at least fifteen-hundred book-bags, if not two-thousand.

The Backpack giveaway continues tomorrow from noon to 2 p.m. at Cheri Lindsey Park and Webster Street Park.