BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.

The Street Addiction Institute was founded in Syracuse to address the causes and consequences of neighborhood violence.

Mayor Jared Kraham was joined by School Superintendent, Tonia Thompson today to announce $250,000 going to fund Street Addiction in its first year in Binghamton.

The Founder of Street Addiction, Timothy Jennings-Bey says that similar to drugs, alcohol, and gambling, culture and violence can be addictive as well.

Founder of Street Addiction, Timothy Jennings-Bey says, “To help our children, across this country who are raised under the canopy of trauma. Witnessing violent crimes toward one another, or family members, helping them to deal with the grief and loss that comes along with losing an individual, or becoming victimized by a violent incident.”

The program is also collaborating with Binghamton schools to gather data on student behavior and absences. Participation in the program is voluntary for families and students.

The funding comes from the $1 million youth fund created from the American Rescue Plan funds.

Binghamton Schools will also contribute an additional $25,000 toward the program.