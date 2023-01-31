TODAY:

Mostly cloudy today with a lake-effect set-up. Winds out of the northwest are in favor of lake-effect snow showers that will be isolated today and also will help usher in colder air. There will be little change in temperature throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and see mostly cloudy conditions.

TOMORROW:

Clouds start to break apart for Wednesday and we stay dry.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Peeks of sunshine for Thursday and we stay dry. An arctic cold front moves through on Thursday night bringing snow showers, windy conditions, and colder air. Temperatures are well below average for Friday and dangerous wind chills are possible Friday night as we stay windy. Breezy conditions for the weekend and temperatures rebound as we go throughout the weekend. On Sunday, there is a chance for showers.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINDY

HIGH: 12 LOW: -8

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 11 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

