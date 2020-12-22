Steuben County reports one COVID-19 related death

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, died from the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 132. The individual was a 96-year-old female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers.

Steuben County also reported 69 new COVID cases today.

“COVID-19 is an unrelenting virus that has taken far too many members of our small community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this woman and our collective focus must remain on common sense prevention strategies.”

