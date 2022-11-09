TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 200 students from across 17 local school districts faced off in an educational STEM competition at BOCES.

Engineering Day brings teams of students together to compete for the best operating Rube-Goldberg machine. It is a three-day event, starting on day one with high school students, middle school on day two, and today was the elementary kids.

Teams are given two hours to design and assemble their machine.

A Rube-Goldberg machine is made from various, every-day items such as C-D’s, chairs, dominoes and marbles. The goal is to craft a machine that uses these random objects to complete a simple task.

A student in the New Visions Education Academy, Emily Dodge says, that engineering day is a great team and character-building experience for young kids.

Student in the New Visions Education Academy, Emily Dodge says, “It’s really fun, I did this when I was in elementary school, and a lot of these kids will someday be the ones who will someday be in the engineering academy, and they get to come here and it’s just a great experience.”

The New Visions education academy helped organize the event, and the engineering program assisted with the judging process. Local businesses also participated in the judging such as Raymond, Lockheed Martin, and BAE.

The winners of the competition received medals and bragging rights.

The students were given no knowledge of the materials they would be working with until they walked into the gym this morning. Every team had a different design, no two machines looked, or functioned the same.