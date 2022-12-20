TODAY:

A cloudy start to the day with a few flurries, but conditions dry out in the afternoon as high pressure builds in. Slightly breezy with a weak cold front inching near the region. Highs in the low 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies with calm winds and below average temperatures. Lows drop to the mid teens.

TOMORROW:

A mix of sunshine and cloud cover on Wednesday. Staying dry as high pressure gains control. Highs may reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, high pressure starts moving out. This leads to an increase in cloud cover, mainly from the southwest. Lows in the low 20’s.

END OF WEEK AND WEEKEND:

Another massive winter storm affects Binghamton on Thursday. The storm consists of two low pressure systems. One low pressure system flows along the east coast, bringing in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. Another low pressure system flows in from the west ahead of much colder conditions. This results in widespread rain showers with a wintry mix likely in the morning hours. Rainfall continues in the afternoon and overnight as temperatures reach the low and mid 40’s. Wind gusts jump from 25 to 40 MPH. Friday begins with rain and ends with scattered snow showers as temperatures plummet from the low 50’s to the single digits. Gusts range from 30 to 40 MPH throughout the day. Freeze watches are likely Friday night as wind chills drop below zero.

A very chilly Christmas weekend is in store for our area. Highs only reach the upper teens for Saturday, but wind chills will make the day feel below zero degrees. Partly sunny and slightly warmer for Christmas day, but still chilly. Highs reach the low 20’s with wind chills in the single digits. Quieter conditions return for the start of the next workweek.