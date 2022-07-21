BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the weather heating up in Broome County, the New York State Department of Health wants to remind residents of places where they can go to cool down.

There have been several reports of individuals using Hospital Emergency Departments to stay cool; If it is not an emergency the NYSDOH asks that you please use one of the following public locations instead.

You must call before going to ensure that the center is open.