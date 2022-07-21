BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the weather heating up in Broome County, the New York State Department of Health wants to remind residents of places where they can go to cool down.
There have been several reports of individuals using Hospital Emergency Departments to stay cool; If it is not an emergency the NYSDOH asks that you please use one of the following public locations instead.
You must call before going to ensure that the center is open.
|Facility
|Street Address
|Contact Number
|Days and Hours of Operation
|Broome County Public Library
|185 Court St, Binghamton,
NY 13901
|607-778-6400
|Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm
Fri & Sat 9am-5pm
|Broome West Senior Center
|2801 Wayne St, Endicott,
NY 13760
|607-785-3472
|Mon-Fri 9am-3pm
|CFJ Park Splash Pad
|98 CFJ Blvd, Johnson City,
NY 13790
|607-797-3031
|Daily 12-6pm
|Columbus Park Spray Pad
|38-40 Carroll St, Binghamton,
NY 13901
|607-772-7168
|Daily 8am-8pm until
|Deposit Senior Center
|14 Monument St, Deposit,
NY 13754
|607-467-3953
|Tue & Wed 9am-2pm
|Eastern Broome Senior Center
|27 Golden Ln, Harpursville,
NY 13787
|607-693-2069
|Mon-Fri 9am-2:30pm
Tues opens at 8am
|Fairview Pool
|54 Fairview Ave, Binghamton,
NY 13901
|607-772-7208
|Daily 11:30am-7pm
|Fenton Free Library
|1062 Chenango St, Binghamton, NY 13901
|607-724-8649
|Mon-Fri 10am-6pm
|First Ward Senior Recreation Center
|226 Clinton St, Binghamton,
NY 13905
|607-797-2307
|Mon-Fri 8:30am-3:30pm
|Floral Ave Pool
|200 Floral Ave, Johnson City,
NY 13790
|607-797-3031
|Daily 12-6pm
|George F. Johnson Memorial Library
|1001 Park St, Endicott,
NY 13760
|607-757-5350
|Mon-Thurs 9am-9pm
Fri & Sat 9am-5pm
|George W. Johnson Park Pool
|1001 Park St, Endicott
NY 13760
|607-757-2426
|Daily 12-7pm
|Highland Park Pool
|801 Hooper Rd, Endicott,
NY 13760
|607-786-2970
|Daily 1-8pm
|Johnson City Senior Center
|30 Brocton St, Johnson City,
NY 13790
|607-797-3145
|Mon-Fri 9am-4pm
|MacArthur Pool
|1081 Vestal Ave, Binghamton,
NY 13903
|607-772-7205
|Daily 12:30-7:45pm
|Mary L. Wilcox Library
|2630 Main St, Whitney Point,
NY 13862
|607-692-3159
|Visit their website for hours
|North Shore Towers Senior Center
|24 Isabell St, Binghamton,
NY 13901
|607-772-6214
|Mon-Fri 10am-2pm
|North Side Pool, Cheri Lindsey
Memorial Park
|1 Pleasant St, Glen Castle,
NY 13901
|607-772-7202
|Daily 12:30-7:45pm
|Northern Broome Senior Center
|12 Strongs Pl, Whitney Point,
NY 13862
|607-692-3405
|Mon-Fri 9am-3pm
|Oakdale Mall
|601 Harry L. Dr, Johnson City,
NY 13790
|607-798-9380
|Mon-Sat 10am-9pm
Sun 11am-7pm
|Recreation Park Pool
|103 Laurel Ave, Binghamton,
NY 13905
|607-772-7204
|Daily 12:30-7:45pm
|South Side Pool
|95 Jackson St, Binghamton,
NY 13903
|607-772-7204
|Daily 12:30-7:45pm
|Vestal Public Library
|320 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal
NY 13850
|607-754-4243
|Visit their website for hours
|Vestal Senior Center
|201 Main St, Vestal,
NY 13850
|607-754-9596
|Mon-Fri 9am-2pm
|West Endicott Park Pool
|525 Maple St, Endicott,
NY 13760
|607-786-2970
|Daily 12-5pm