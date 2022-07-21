BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the weather heating up in Broome County, the New York State Department of Health wants to remind residents of places where they can go to cool down.

There have been several reports of individuals using Hospital Emergency Departments to stay cool; If it is not an emergency the NYSDOH asks that you please use one of the following public locations instead.

You must call before going to ensure that the center is open.

FacilityStreet AddressContact NumberDays and Hours of Operation
Broome County Public Library185 Court St, Binghamton,
NY 13901		607-778-6400Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm
Fri & Sat 9am-5pm
Broome West Senior Center2801 Wayne St, Endicott,
NY 13760		607-785-3472Mon-Fri 9am-3pm
CFJ Park Splash Pad 98 CFJ Blvd, Johnson City,
NY 13790		607-797-3031Daily 12-6pm
Columbus Park Spray Pad38-40 Carroll St, Binghamton,
NY 13901		607-772-7168Daily 8am-8pm until
Deposit Senior Center 14 Monument St, Deposit,
NY 13754		607-467-3953Tue & Wed 9am-2pm
Eastern Broome Senior Center27 Golden Ln, Harpursville,
NY 13787		607-693-2069Mon-Fri 9am-2:30pm
Tues opens at 8am
Fairview Pool 54 Fairview Ave, Binghamton,
NY 13901		607-772-7208Daily 11:30am-7pm
Fenton Free Library 1062 Chenango St, Binghamton, NY 13901607-724-8649Mon-Fri 10am-6pm
First Ward Senior Recreation Center226 Clinton St, Binghamton,
NY 13905		607-797-2307Mon-Fri 8:30am-3:30pm
Floral Ave Pool 200 Floral Ave, Johnson City,
NY 13790		607-797-3031Daily 12-6pm
George F. Johnson Memorial Library1001 Park St, Endicott,
NY 13760		607-757-5350Mon-Thurs 9am-9pm
Fri & Sat 9am-5pm
George W. Johnson Park Pool1001 Park St, Endicott
NY 13760		607-757-2426Daily 12-7pm
Highland Park Pool 801 Hooper Rd, Endicott,
NY 13760		607-786-2970Daily 1-8pm
Johnson City Senior Center30 Brocton St, Johnson City,
NY 13790		607-797-3145Mon-Fri 9am-4pm
MacArthur Pool 1081 Vestal Ave, Binghamton,
NY 13903 		607-772-7205Daily 12:30-7:45pm
Mary L. Wilcox Library 2630 Main St, Whitney Point,
NY 13862		607-692-3159Visit their website for hours
North Shore Towers Senior Center 24 Isabell St, Binghamton,
NY 13901		607-772-6214Mon-Fri 10am-2pm
North Side Pool, Cheri Lindsey
Memorial Park 		1 Pleasant St, Glen Castle,
NY 13901		607-772-7202Daily 12:30-7:45pm
Northern Broome Senior Center12 Strongs Pl, Whitney Point,
NY 13862		607-692-3405Mon-Fri 9am-3pm
Oakdale Mall 601 Harry L. Dr, Johnson City,
NY 13790		607-798-9380Mon-Sat 10am-9pm
Sun 11am-7pm
Recreation Park Pool103 Laurel Ave, Binghamton,
NY 13905 		607-772-7204Daily 12:30-7:45pm
South Side Pool 95 Jackson St, Binghamton,
NY 13903		607-772-7204Daily 12:30-7:45pm
Vestal Public Library 320 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal
NY 13850		607-754-4243Visit their website for hours
Vestal Senior Center 201 Main St, Vestal,
NY 13850		607-754-9596Mon-Fri 9am-2pm
West Endicott Park Pool 525 Maple St, Endicott,
NY 13760 		607-786-2970Daily 12-5pm