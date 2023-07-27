ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A statewide, traveling art exhibit has landed in Endwell after a local resident won the Best in Show.

Good Shepherd Village at Endwell is hosting Leading Age New York’s traveling art exhibit for the next two weeks.

The 70-piece art exhibit is a collection of work from retirement communities across the state.

Three local residents from Good Shepherd are featured in the exhibit, including the Best in Show winner, Laurice Burke.

Since Burke won the award, the statewide exhibit will live in the Endwell facility through August 9th.

One winner, Ray Hunt says that he has always done photography as a hobby but thought it couldn’t hurt to submit some of his photos.

Honorable Mention, Ray Hunt says, “I was walking in the park one day, and I just sit down by the pond on the upper part of the park, and I had just seen all the dragonflies start to come around, and I just start taking pictures of the dragonflies. They’re so interesting to watch them fly.”

Hunt says that it feels good to be recognized by your friends and peers for your work.

Burke’s Best in Show winner depicts “Bridal Veil Falls,” a painting of lush green forest behind a rocky waterfall.

The collection is free and open to the public for viewing.