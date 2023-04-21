ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, in response to increased threats of so-called “targeted violence,” New York State has launched the Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy. Multiple state agencies will work with communities to identify and prevent violence, like the mass shootings in Buffalo and Brooklyn last year.

Jackie Bray, the Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, explained that “domestic violence extremists are the number one terrorists threat to New Yorkers.”

The new Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy will bring together multiple agencies with community partners to identify individuals or groups that may commit violence. Those same agencies will then respond to disrupt potential violence by deploying mental health and other community resources.

Also this week, Inspector General Lucy Lang took office roughly one year ago and has worked to change the image of the office. Lang explained to ESW’s Ryan Peterson that she hopes to bring more transparency to public systems.

The Inspector General has oversight over state agencies to investigate corruption or other criminal activity. Lang said, “Our mission is oriented on supporting the most vulnerable New Yorkers and making sure that the systems designed to protect them are working properly.”

