ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police trooper was injured in a hit-and-run involving a U-Haul truck Friday morning on 490 westbound near the New York State Thruway.

Authorities say a police pursuit occurred around 8:40 a.m. when the U-Haul struck the trooper, who was outside of their vehicle at the time of the collision.

Officials say the trooper was taken to an area hospital with a significant hand injury. Police say he is expected to survive.

According to New York State Police, the U-Haul truck was wanted in connection to a crime and troopers attempted to block the road during a chase on 490, but the truck sped through the line of police vehicles and struck the trooper in the process.

State police briefing

Around 11 a.m. state and Irondequoit police recovered the U-Haul truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run in a plaza parking lot on East Ridge Road.

UPDATE: @nyspolice & @IrondequoitPD have recovered the U-Haul truck believed to be used in a chase this morning that included a state trooper being struck by the truck on 490. This is at the Hollywood traders off of Ridge Rd. I’ll be LIVE on @News_8 at noon with the latest. #ROC pic.twitter.com/40B24V3hY9 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 1, 2022

According to Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird, two people inside the U-Haul were detained by law enforcement. He said police are working to see if there is a connection between those in custody and other crimes currently being investigated.

Chief Laird said the truck was located by officers because it was parked in the parking lot of a business that was closed.

Irondequoit police briefing

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.