BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Crews officially completed phase one of the Downtown Binghamton Arts District improvement project last week and just in time for First Friday.

Work began last year on the block of Sate Street between Henry and Lewis Streets.

As of last week, crews finished the milling and paving of the street. Other improvements included new lighting, wider sidewalks, safer pedestrian crossings, new benches, landscaping, and public art.

The project totaled approximately $3.9 million.

Phase one wrapped up in time for the First Friday Art Walk on June 2nd.

Owner of Social on State, Mark Yonaty says that the new streetscape highlights exactly what Downtown Binghamton is all about.

Yonaty says, “I want to thank the city and the visionaries on this project. This is a prime example of what not just State Street should look like, but eventually, many thoroughfares into the city and the downtown market. This is a street to really, really be proud of.”

This Friday’s art walk will be the first since the completion of the construction.

The Broome County Arts Council has worked with local artists to line State Street with new banners showcasing a new logo for the arts district.

Plus, the local food festival, Trucks on the Track returns to the Lackawanna Train Station this Thursday.

To view First Friday events, visit BroomeArts.org.