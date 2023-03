BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In anticipation of a severe winter storm, County Executive Jason Garnar will declare a State of Emergency in Broome County beginning at 8 p.m. today, March 13th.

A travel advisory will also be issued, meaning that there is no unnecessary travel after 8 p.m.

Work-related and emergency travel are permitted.

BC Transit and the Greater Binghamton Airport are currently scheduled to operate as normal tomorrow.