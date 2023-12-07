VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A New York State audit is criticizing the way the Town of Vestal handled a severance package for its former police chief.

John Butler was police chief in Vestal from March 2006 through the end of 2021. He had previously served as Binghamton police chief.



Butler and the town entered into a separation agreement in December 2021 that had him leave office in exchange for a severance payment of $229,251. The state Comptroller’s Office says that by law, Butler was only entitled to $13,383 for his unused sick and vacation time.



However, Supervisor John Schaffer and town board members told auditors that the additional money was intended to settle a potential lawsuit the chief might file against the town. No specifics of that claim were revealed and the town told auditors that it wasn’t disclosed because it was a personnel matter.



In the end, the Comptroller’s Office determined that the separation agreement and severance were legal, but it says the town should have created written documentation about how the severance amount was determined and its justification.



In response, the town pledged to take corrective action and follow the recommendations of the auditor moving forward.