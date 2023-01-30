ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State has decided which projects submitted by Endicott will receive the green light.

In December of 2021, the village was selected as a winner in the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative competition.

8 of the projects submitted, including 2 privately owned buildings along the Avenue, were chosen from the list that Endicott submitted.

They include $910,000 to renovate 32 to 36 Washington Avenue to create 2 upper floor apartments and possibly add a restaurant.

The other is the former Kline’s store building at 54 Washington which is allocated $100,000 for facade improvements.

Mayor Linda Jackson says the village was not involved in picking winners and losers.

“We took everyone that did apply, we considered all of them and we sent them to the state. We didn’t make those decisions, the state decided which ones they were going to approve based on what they thought was the best calling card for the village. Anyone who applied, we tried to help them out because if they were going to bother to fill out an application and have a project, we wanted to entertain it.”

Jackson says 3 or 4 of the submitted projects did not receive funding from DRI but that the village is exploring other potential sources of revenue or grants.

Other DRI funding announcements include $3.1 million for sidewalk and streetscape improvements to the Avenue that include signage, landscaping and lighting.

Plus a $600,000 matching fund for property owners to make improvements within the DRI Area.