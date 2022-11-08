BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Southern Tier Actors Read and the Phelps Mansion are presenting a staged reading of the play Intellectuals written by Scott Sickles.

The play centers around psychologist Margot Welles, as she is having a rough patch in her marriage and decides to give lesbianism a try.

In an attempt to win back her wife, Margot’s husband Phillip starts dating Antonia, a much older woman.

Both Margot and Phillip task their best friend Brighton to keep them posted on what the other is up to, but chaos ensues.

Director Chris Nickerson says he found the script for Intellectuals in the discount section while he was shopping in New York City.

Director of Intellectuals, Chris Nickerson says, “It’s just very timely, and it takes a humorous look at some of the social problems that we’re facing. We’re dealing with a lot of problems with diversity, and inclusion, things like that. And they’re very serious subjects, but this is a way to somehow look at them from a skewed point of view. To see the humor in some of our intellectual problems that we create.”

The performances will run this weekend, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus, a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 a piece and can be bought at the door or ahead of time by calling the Phelps Mansion at (607) 772-4873.