BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For 60 years, a local church has held its annual Lenten pirogi sale, and this season is no different.

Every Friday during Lent, Saint Michael’s Church on Clinton Street in Binghamton offers frozen cabbage pirohis, cooked or frozen potato pirohis, haluske, and homemade vegetable soup to the public.

Since the pandemic, the operation offers solely takeout.

Cook Randy May says that since COVID, there has not been as many volunteers pinching and preparing the pirohis.

Despite the lack of hands, May says that they still make and use their own dough, as well as their own pirohi filling.

Cook at Saint Michaels Church, Randy May says, “This is our second week. We did like about 400 dozen last week, hopefully we do a little bit more this week. It’s about half the volume of what we used to do pre-COVID. Pre-COVID, we were probably doing a thousand dozen a week, and now we’re down to about four or five hundred.”

Haluske and Soup are both $6 and the pirohis are $10 dollars for a dozen.

The operation will run through Good Friday.

Ordering ahead is recommended, however, you can walk in on Fridays from 10 to 4.

While you’re there, peruse a variety of baked goods and hand painted Easter eggs.

To order ahead, call 729-0261.