JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The transformation of the former Oakale Mall into the Oakdale Commons is about to reach a major milestone with the scheduled open of the Dick’s House of Sport next month.

Dave Dimmick provided an update to the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today on the project.

Dimmick is the Vice President of Spark JC, which purchased the property in January of last year.

Dimmick says that as of June 30th, Spark JC fulfilled its requirements for the House of Sport, and that the remainder of the project is now in their hands.

The House of Sport is a 140,000 square foot facility, the largest store ever built by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Original plans included a climbing wall, batting cages, golf fitting rooms, a large footwear department and a glass elevator.

Plans also included a 17,000 square foot outdoor track and turf field that will double as an ice rink in the winter for clinics, practices and for customers to try out merchandise.

However, Dimmick says that it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come at the Commons.

The Vice President of Spark JC, Dave Dimmick says, “Redeveloping the Oakdale Mall into the Oakdale Commons and the tenants that we’re bringing in there, and the mixed use of medical, office, and the retail tenants we brought in, is going to be a huge impact on the community. We’re going to be bringing many visitors to the mall once again.”

Dimmick says that BJ’s Wholesale Club has erected walls and is slated to open in mid-January of next year. It will include gas pumps outside of the store.

Dimmick confirmed that the Chipotle will be up and running by the end of the summer, and that an NBT Bank is being constructed towards the back of that building.

He says Dave and Busters has just entered the demolition phase and is expected to open in the summer of next year.