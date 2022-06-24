VESTAL, NY – Earlier, the Supreme Court voted and overturned Roe Vs. Wade.

Roe granted the federal and constitutional right to abortion; however, after the recent decision, states now have the authority to determine if and when an abortion is legal.

The Southern Tier Women’s Health Services Clinic in Vestal held a news conference to highlight what this decision means moving forward. The Founding Director of Southern Tier Women’s Health Services, Peg Johnston says that this is a sad day for democracy.

Founding Director of Southern Tier Women’s Heath Services, Peg Johnston says, “Many many friends of mine who are providers in states where there are trigger laws and existing laws that will take away women’s rights are losing their livelihood, their heart’s work.”

Johnston says in a statement released by the clinic, that this decision will disproportionately impact women of lower socioeconomic status and women of color. She says many women will now face challenges related to travel, childcare, and costs of proper abortion treatment.

However, the clinic was also celebrating New York State for its passionate support of abortion rights.

Founding Director of Southern Tier Women’s Heath Services, Peg Johnston says, “My staff has been texting and singing I heart New York all day. So, we’re grateful to be in a state where the governor proactively stands up for you and where the legislator is pro choice and is wanting to protect providers and women.”

Today, alone, Southern Tier Women’s Health Services has received over twenty-two thousand dollars in donations.

Johnston says that the clinic is prepared to cater to the potential increase of clients traveling for an abortion. She says that in the past, the clinic has taken clients from as far as Texas.