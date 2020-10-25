A non-profit organization that has been helping criminals and drug addicts get back on their feet is working on something special for Christmas this year.

Southern Tier Second Chance Housing is looking for donations of lightly used computers for children of low-income families.



They hope to have 50 computers by the time Christmas rolls around. The organization is teaming up with the Urban League, who has provided their computer lab for children for tutoring a few times a week.



S-C-H CEO Dani Cronce says everyone should have access to a computer, especially during these desperate times.

Southern Tier Second Chance Housing CEO Dani Cronce says, “The social services right now do not believe that having a computer or internet access is needed in the family. How are our children going to learn? How are adults going to get adult education? How are they going to file an application if they don’t have a computer and computer access?”

Cronce says you can also give money that would be spent on new computers for the children.

If you would like to make a donation to Second Chance Housing today, you can visit their website, Southern Tier SCH dot com.