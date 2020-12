FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee sent a letter to Governor Cuomo, Senator O’mara, and Commissioner Zucker to prioritize vaccine distribution in Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler counties.

In the letter, they ask for government officials to provide people at higher risk with the vaccine first, in an effort to subdue the virus.

See the full letter below.