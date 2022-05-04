BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton has seen a rise in gun related crimes this year.

There have eighteen confirmed reports of shots fired in the City this year. By this time last year, there were only ten incidents.



A shootout occurred yesterday, May 3rd on Mygatt Street at 1:20 p.m. Binghamton Police say two cars were involved, but only one has been confirmed.

During the investigation it was found that a white SUV and a silver SUV were exchanging gunfire with one another. A total of ten shell casings were recovered from the area. A Binghamton Police officer located the white SUV in the driveway of 255 Oak St.

A search of the residence was conducted and the following items were found;

-A stolen Glock 19 9 Millimeter loaded with 17 rounds

-Empty 30 round Glock 19 Magazine

-A stolen unloaded 45. Caliber “1911” handgun

-“polymer p80” .40 caliber ghost gun loaded with 15 rounds

-Remington 6.5 millimeter Creedmoor rifle

-Ruger .22 caliber rifle

-.22 caliber extended magazine loaded with 25 rounds

-.22 caliber extended magazine loaded with 30 rounds

-H&R 12 gauge shotgun loaded with 5 rounds

-Empty Glock 27 magazine

-Miscellaneous parts for ghost gun assembly

-2 boxes 12 gauge ammunition

-20 rounds 6.5 millimeter ammunition

Two arrests were made following the incident on May 3rd; on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 2 counts criminal possession of stolen property.



Today, May 4th at City Hall, Mayor Jared Kraham announced a large investment in gun violence reduction efforts. It includes increased community policing, data driven law enforcement, gun buyback programs, and expanded neighborhood watch partnerships.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “I’m announcing a one-million dollar investment in public safety programs to reduce gun violence in the City of Binghamton; resources we need to keep our streets safe. The funds will support staffing, technology, and other evidence based investigation, prevention and enforcement efforts through the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center.”

The money is coming from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act federal funding, and will be presented at the May 16th City Council session.