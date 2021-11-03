Southern Tier 8 Applies for a $22 Million Dollar Grant

BINGHAMTON, NY- Southern Tier 8 is announcing a plan to wire the hardest-to-connect homes in our region with access to high-speed fiber broadband.

This initiative is called ‘Project Connect.’

Southern Tier 8 submitted a grant application back in September for a 22 million dollar federal grant.

The money from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration would be used to connect 895 residential addresses in rural parts of Chenango, Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

It has targeted homes in the Towns of Caroline, Coventry, Danby, German, Guilford, McDonough, Newfield, Oxford and Taylor.

Executive Director Jen Gregory says their goal is to reach every home across the 8 counties that the organization serves.

Jen Gregory, Executive Director for Southern Tier 8 says: “Every family should had access to the information at their finger tips, they should have the ability to work remotely, patients should have the ability to connect with their health care providers from the comfort of their own home and businesses and start ups should be able to scale and grow, companies should be able to set up shop here.”

Southern Tier 8 is partnering with internet service providers Haefele Connect, I-W-C, and Ithaca-based Point Broadband.

Gregory says she expects to know sometime later this month if they’ve been awarded the 22 million.