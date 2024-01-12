BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A longtime gathering place on Binghamton’s Southside has closed and is about to be replaced by an eatery that promises to continue its tradition.

South City Publick House closed at the end of 2023 as owners John and Suzanne Clark decided to focus on their other business Terra Cotta Catering.

But the space, which has been a bar/restaurant for decades, won’t be vacant for long.

The folks behind The Pour House in Johnson City plan to open South City Bar and Grill.

A renovation of the interior along with upgrades to the kitchen are underway with a goal of opening in February.

The pub and grill will offer lunch and dinner in the style of a gastropub with unique dishes made from scratch featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

One of the partners Matt Smith says they’re looking forward to continuing the tradition of good food and good times established by Southy City.

Smith encourages people to follow the progress on the South City Pub and Grill Facebook page.