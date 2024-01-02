PRESTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Quiet, peaceful, remote.

Those are the words Taylor and Nancy Zimmer use to describe Solitude Farmz.

Earlier this year, the couple fully realized their cousin’s vision for an oasis of relaxation and contemplation.

“Solitude Farmz is an environmental tourism retreat located in Central New York in the town of Oxford in Preston Township, Chenango County,” said Taylor. “The quietest place I think I’ve ever been. It is unbelievable to drink a cup of coffee, enjoy a glass of wine, and find absolute silence.”

“We’ve got 125 acres, three miles of walking trails, a lodge that sleeps eight in the summer and spring and four in the winter,” said Taylor.

“It’s the home of John and Janet Gatto who were the founders of Solitude. John was a schoolteacher in New York City and then became a global leader in home schooling throughout the world,” said Taylor. “His goal was to create a place where families could come and rejuvenate themselves and find solitude and peace and refresh their souls.”

“We’re motivated to fulfill that dream. We believe in the family concept, we believe in rejuvenating your soul and refreshing family relationships that may have been strained or distant for a long period of time,” said Taylor. “He wanted you to take a book, take a walk on one of the trails, find a bench, and read a book in solitude.”

“I’m an ambassador for Opus Peace, for licensed education of Opus Peace workshops, wellness and all of their tools,” said Nancy. “I can do workshops on site, small intimate groups.”

“It’s just been well-received. Not real difficult, a lot of simple concepts. Just time to sit in peace and beauty and realize your strength within,” said Nancy. “I have each participant go out on the property. They can choose any direction they want to go but they have to spend 15 minutes alone and find something that they find beautiful.”

“We believe that everything has a second life at Solitude Farmz. We repurposed all of the barn wood you see here, all of the materials, everything that is in this barn was in this barn when we got here,” said Taylor.

“In combination with solar and hydro, we feel we can reduce our carbon footprint. I don’t know as we’ll ever be completely sustainable, but we’re going to push toward being as sustainable as possible,” said Taylor.

“We try to provide the amenities, some comforts, and then just the peace and quiet. To watch grandparents walk with grandchildren down the road was very heartwarming to us,” said Taylor.

“If you want to come with your family, your friends and enjoy each other’s company, this is the place,” said Taylor.

Our piece was shot this summer, but Zimmer says there’s plenty of options for winter activities including cross country skiing, show shoeing and the farm is located along the New York State snowmobile corridor.

In the summer, the retreat also serves as a Monarch butterfly way station.

Solitude Farmz is listed with Airbnb.

For more information, go to solitudefarmz.com.