BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sock Out Cancer is a non-profit focused on spreading awareness and raising funds for families burdened by cancer.

On October 21st, Fran Cosmo, the lead singer of Boston, and Steve Augeri of Journey will be accompanied by the Phillip Myers Band for a night of music that will be hard to forget.

President and CEO of Security Mutual Life Bruce Boyea says, “we want to fill this stadium, the tickets are only 35 dollars, we could’ve easily charged 100 dollars for these tickets, we wanted to make it reachable for everybody. And now, because the sponsors have paid for the event, every ticket you purchase is split three ways, so it goes directly to the cause.”

The three recipients of the fundraising include Lourdes Hospital, U-H-S, and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.



Director of Development at Upstate Golisano, Cynthia Rotella says that there are around 50 pediatric cancer patients and survivors in the Binghamton area alone.

Director of Development at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Cynthia Rotella says, “The only pediatric cancer treatment hospital in 22 counties from the Canadian Border to the Pennsylvania Border.”

The money goes towards expenses that insurance does not cover, such as gas cards, food, lodging, and mortgage payments.

Cynthia Rotella says, “Imagine your child being diagnosed with cancer, or your loved one being diagnosed with cancer, you don’t want that extra burden of having to pay for something so simple. The Sock Out Cancer funds really lighten the load for many of these families.”

Sock Out Cancer’s Concert Series will begin in Syracuse on October 20th, then the Forum Theatre on the 21st starting at 8 p.m., and finally in Albany on the 22nd, until the tour expands across the nation.

Bruce Boyea says, “And this particular cause is expanding around the country, but it was created right here in Binghamton New York, back in 2017. It was my wife’s idea, which is where all of my good ideas have come from over the years.”

100% of the money raised will be split evenly amongst the three participating hospitals.

You can get your tickets through Ticketmaster or purchase them at the box office.