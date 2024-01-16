BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Schools cancelled classes today because of the snowstorm and some families on Binghamton’s West side took full advantage.

Several families brought their kids and their sleds to Recreation Park for an afternoon of sledding and fun in the snow.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton announced a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

With total snow accumulations of two to five inches across Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga and Broome Counties.

In other words, the best-case scenario for kids who love the snow.

Two Binghamton residents and students at West Middle School, Mya McManus and Avery Moore say that last week’s storm was better conditions for sledding and snowboarding.

West Middle School student Mya McManus says, “Last night when we came here, it was more icy, so it was more fun, but now my snowboard can’t even go down that much because it’s getting stuck in the snow.”

West Middle School Student, Avry Moore says, “Honestly I feel like last week, it was better because it was more compactible, I guess. And now it’s a lot fluffier so it’s kind of hard to get back up too.”

The National Weather Service says the snow should taper off by this evening but expects a low around 9 degrees.

Tomorrow, wind chill temperatures could reach negative four.

