BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A smoky haze from Canadian wildfires has enveloped Greater Binghamton.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Central Region of New York State, which includes Broome County.



People respiratory issues may experience some health effects.



The Department of Environmental Conservation suggests people limit outdoor activities while the Air Quality Alert is in effect.



The haze is not only limiting visibility, it comes with a pungent smell of smoke.



Binghamton schools have decided to cancel outdoor afterschool activities and are supplying students with masks to wear as they leave the school buildings.



The spike in air pollution comes from wildfires that have been raging in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia.