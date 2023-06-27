BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Much of New York State is bracing itself for the anticipated return of the dreaded Canadian wildfire smoke.

Currently, the mid-western part of the country, including Michigan and Wisconsin, is experiencing some of the worst air quality with the AQI in Green Bay measuring 157 yesterday.

Governor Hochul says that a cold front is entering Western New York and the winds are expected to bring the smoke down from the Canada by tomorrow evening.

Ben Lott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton says that the smoke will most likely linger through Thursday, until it collides with a warmer system.

Lott says, “Come Friday, we will see another chance of showers. It looks like the flow becomes a little more Southerly once again, which makes sense because we are going to warm up later in this week. So that will help us bring warmer air to the region. So, that Southerly flow should help cutoff any lingering smoke that may hang around through Thursday.”

Lott says that the smoke may block the sun and result in lower temperatures on Thursday that are forecasted around 80 degrees.

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality advisory for Central New York tomorrow for those who have preexisting conditions or may be sensitive to smoke.

The DEC says that it is too far out to forecast the air quality for the upcoming holiday weekend.