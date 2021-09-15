‘Sky is the limit’: Guthrie welcomes new president and CEO

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie welcomed Dr. Edmund Sabanegh as the system’s new President and CEO. He succeeds Dr. Joseph Scopelliti who retired this month after more than 10 years with Guthrie.

“I see a tremendous opportunity for us to expand and provide for even more patients,” Dr. Sabanegh said. “I think the sky is the limit for the Guthrie Clinic. We have tremendous growth and service opportunities, and this community’s been very welcoming.”

Sabanegh has over a decade of experience at the Cleveland Clinic, where he led a team of more than 12,000 caregivers.

“For my entire career I had known about the Guthrie clinic,” Dr. Sbanegh told 18 News. “It’s always been about the patient; it’s been about the community. And I found that extraordinarily inviting.”

“I’m excited about my new role at Guthrie and leading this dedicated team of caregivers,” Dr. Sabanegh said. “My focus will build on the organization’s focus of quality, safety and the patient experience to ensure Guthrie patients receive the care they need and the service they deserve.”

“Dr. Sabanegh was selected to be Guthrie’s CEO in part because we believe he can build upon an incredible legacy of delivering superior patient care,” said Ken Levitzky, Chair of Guthrie’s Board of Directors. “We look to this new chapter of the organization, under Dr. Sabanegh’s stewardship, with excitement as we continue to strengthen our culture of trust and collaboration with the patient at the center of every decision.”

Dr. Sabanegh’s experience also includes 21 years of service in the United States Air Force where he held several executive roles, including Chief of Medical Staff, chief consultant for the Surgeon General, and Chief Operating Officer at the largest Air Force hospital in the world.

An author of more than 200 academic publications, his education includes a B.S. Engineering degree from Princeton University, an M.D. degree from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. degree from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Sabanegh completed his Urologic Surgery Residency at Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center and his Microsurgery Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Sabanegh is board certified by the American Board of Urology.