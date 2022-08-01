HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A brand-new animal experience is coming to the Binghamton area. Animal Adventure Park announced that they are opening a sister facility called ‘The Preserve’ later this week.

The Preserve is an interactive, educational drive thru adventure that spans more than 100 acres in Harpursville, New York. It will officially open to the public on August 5th.

NewsChannel 34 will be at The Preserve this week to preview the grand opening and give viewers an inside look at the facility.