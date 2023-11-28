JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Toys for Tots began accepting sign-ups yesterday and in the first two days, hundreds of families have already registered.

Since 1962, Toys for Tots has raised money and toy donations so local families can have a memorable Christmas.

To sign up and receive a bag of toys, visit the former Johnson City Village Offices located at 243 Main Street. Sign-ups will end on Saturday, December 9th.

In order to register for Toys for Tots, you must provide proof that you are a Broome County resident, you must provide birth certificates for all of the children, provide your own photo ID and the children must be between one and 10 years old.

The director of the program, officer Chris Marshall says that the donations tend to favor the younger kids.

Director of Broome County Toys for Tots, Chris Marshall says, “People think about Christmas, they go in, they see the gifts for the three-four year old kids and it gets them excited. A lot of great colors and things that pop out. So, a lot of people buy for that age group, but the nine-ten year old kids, that’s what we’re kind of looking for right now.”

The former JC Office space will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. till noon and again from 1 till 4 p.m. On Saturdays, its open from noon till 4.

There will be two days of extended hours including tomorrow November 29th and December 6th from 5 till 8 p.m.

You can donate toys at various Toys for Tots barrel locations throughout the county.

For a detailed list of where to find them, visit here.