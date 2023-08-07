SIDNEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 31st, a Sidney Woman was arrested for two second degree charges of endangerment.

Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of a Sidney woman for endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person in the second degree, a class E felony and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.

On July 25th, Sheriff’s Deputies received a complaint regarding a Springbrook direct support professional injuring an elderly female. During the course of the investigation, it was found that Joan H. Ramirez, age 56 did injure an 84-year-old disabled female while recklessly acting in the course of her duties.

Ramirez was subsequently released on appearance tickets and directed to appear at the Town of Sidney court at a later date to answer for the charges.

The investigation is still ongoing with the Department of Justice and may result in additional administrational charges.