SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, a Sidney student was struck by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from school.

At around 2:48 p.m., Sidney Police Department officers responded to Sharon Street where they found a 14-year-old female unconscious laying in the road.

The female appeared to have sustained serious injuries. Sidney EMS was on the scene and was able to stabilize the victim and transport her to UHS Wilson Medical Center.

She was later transferred to SUNY Upstate University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

An investigation revealed that the girl was walking home from school when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle and its driver left the scene before returning a short time later.

The driver was 31-year-old Courtni Baker, of Sidney. Police determined that she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Sidney Police station.

While at the station, police say that she attempted to escape the facility but was quickly detained.

Baker has been charged with the following:

Aggravated DWI – .18 or more BAC

Driving While Intoxicated

Operator Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident

Reckless Driving

Vehicular Assault

Escape

Several Traffic Tickets

She was arraigned in the Town of Delhi Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with NewsChannel 34 for more information as it becomes available.