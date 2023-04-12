BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s the second year under its new name and new mission, but still the same legacy.

Formerly known as the Binghamton Sertoma Million Dollar Antique Show, the Binghamton Shriner’s Antique Show is returning to the SUNY Broome Ice Center this weekend.

75 vendors from five different states will be displaying and selling a variety of antiques.

That includes early American furniture, fine porcelain, crystal glass, China, silver, oriental rugs, phonographs, prints, artwork, postcards, and more.

Co-promoter of the show, Chip Hunt says, that even if you don’t know too much about antiques, you will see something that you like, and learn a bit too.

Co-Promoter of the Binghamton Shriner’s Antique Show, Chip Hunt says, “The opportunity to come in, and see, and touch the antiques. You can visit with the antique dealers, who, bring their expertise to the show, and often times, people will put something in a bag and bring it down because they want to know a little bit more about it. So, the show provides an educational purpose as well.”

Hunt says the show raises funds for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of Springfield Massachusetts. Last year, it generated a $2,000 donation.

Admission is $8 a person, or you can buy a weekend pass for $12.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.