TODAY:

Active weather with us again today as an area of low pressure moves through. This is bringing rain and snow showers today. Accumulation from these snow showers will be minimal. We also get colder going into late day and winds increase out of the west.

TONIGHT:

Stray snow showers overnight with a lake-effect set-up. Otherwise, we are cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

It is a quiet start to the weekend. Dry weather is expected for Saturday and we are cloudy for the day. Our attention turns to Sunday. An area of low pressure is moving up the East Coast and looks to bring the potential for accumulating snow. Rain and snow is in the forecast as this will be temperature and a track dependent system. We will continue to keep you updated on the system as we get closer to Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

The system exits on Monday morning and we just see lingering showers throughout the day. By Tuesday, we are dry but it is another cloudy day. Another system moves in Wednesday into Thursday bringing more rounds of rain and snow to the area.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LATE DAY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

