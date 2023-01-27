TODAY:

Winds breezy today out of the west which is in favor of some lake-effect snow showers. These showers will be stray.

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers tonight and we hold onto the clouds.

THIS WEEKEND:

Our weekend is looking active with some isolated showers on Saturday and then more scattered showers for Sunday. Although we are seeing showers, neither day looks like a complete washout. Temperatures also reach above average.

NEXT WEEK:

Snow showers start our week but we do have some dry days coming up. Tuesday and Wednesday are dry. We even see some breaks in the clouds Wednesday. Our next disturbance moves in for the end of next week bringing rounds of showers to the area.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

