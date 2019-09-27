Should fusion voting be banned?

ALBANY N.Y- The topic of ‘fusion voting’ has come up as the Public Finance Reform Commission holds hearings across New York State.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains what it is and why some want to see it banned.

Assembly member Tague believes fusion voting should continue.



((Chris Tague, Assembly member))



I think that if you fit the qualifications, or if you believe in what that party believes in, people should be able to be a part of what they believe in. So to me that’s the American way.



Arthur disagrees.



((Deyva Arthur, Green Party Member))

The green party has had to spend our very meager resources and energy fighting to maintain our line and keep the democrats and republicans from stealing it.



But, as NYPIRG’s Executive Director notes, the commission doesn’t have to do anything about fusion voting.



((Blair Horner, NYPIRG Executive Director))

They shouldn’t be distracted by anything other than what they’re supposed to do and what they’re supposed to do is create a system of public financing in New York.



In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.