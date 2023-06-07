BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Binghamton Police responded to the area of Pearl Avenue and Newton Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers confirmed that a shooting had occurred. Officers located a .380 caliber casing and a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the area.

The investigation determined that an individual was chased south on Genesee Ave by multiple parties.

Once in the area of Pearl Ave and Newton Ave a single gunshot was fired. Multiple parties fled the area in a light-colored sedan.

The intended victim fled the area on foot towards Genesee Ave. Currently there is not a suspect description.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.