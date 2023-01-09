BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in Binghamton after witnesses say shots were fired.

Binghamton Police confirm that shots were fired this afternoon, but that nobody was injured.

Several Binghamton police officers and detectives were at the scene, going door to door in an attempt to gather more information.

Police have recovered several bullet casings, but couldn’t find evidence that the bullets struck anything.

This investigation is ongoing and NewsChannel 34 will continue to provide information as it comes out.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to call police detectives at 772-7080.