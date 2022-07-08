BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday at around 2 p.m., Binghamton Police responded to Lourdes Hospital for a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they determined that a 22-year-old male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.

An investigation determined that the victim was driving north bound on the Brandywine Highway, near the 81 South on ramp, when he was struck by gunfire.

The area was thoroughly searched by police where they recovered a .380 caliber casing and a .380 caliber magazine.

Binghamton Police believe that the suspected shooter was also operating a motor vehicle on the Brandywine Highway at the time of the incident.

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.