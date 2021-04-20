Shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop: 1 dead, 2 wounded; suspect in custody, officials say

Nassau County police are searching for Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, the suspect accused of a Long Island Stop & Shop shooting. (NCPD/AIR11)

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead on Long Island Tuesday left a store manager dead and two other employees wounded, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The suspected gunman, identified as Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, was taken into custody several hours later at an apartment complex in Hempstead, according Ryder.

Wilson, an employee at the supermarket, walked into work Tuesday morning, headed to the second floor of the building and opened fire on two workers inside an office, Ryder said. He then walked down the hall to a second office and fatally shot a manager inside, according to the commissioner.

“Within a matter of minutes, it was over,” Ryder said during a press briefing after Wilson’s arrest.

Police were called to an active shooter situation at the Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road just before 11:20 a.m.

The store manager, a 49-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Ryder said. The two employees who were wounded, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital. Ryder described them as “conscious and alert” and cooperating with police.

The name of the victims have not been made public.

Authorities launched a massive manhunt for the gunman and quickly identified Wilson as a person of interest in the shooting.

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

Witnesses said the shooter had a handgun, but no weapons were immediately recovered at the scene, according to Ryder.

Video from the scene showed at least a half-dozen police vehicles outside the supermarket and police tape cordoning off the area.

Lucas De Jesus, an employee who was working on the roof at the store said everything “happened really fast.”

De Jesus said he was disappointed amid the recent shootings nationwide.

“This stuff’s got to end. Nobody should have to come to work and go through something like this,” he said.

Stop & Shop president Gordon Reid released a statement saying the company was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation. At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community’s support during this difficult time,” Reid said.

As police continued to search for the person of interest, schools in the area activated active shooter protocols. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said nearby schools were told not to admit visitors and residents were asked to remain indoors.

There has been an active shooter incident at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. Police are canvassing the area & schools nearby have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings. Suspect is not yet apprehended.

The West Hempstead School District announced a “lock out” after administrators were told there was police activity in the area.

“Good morning. This is a message from the West Hempstead School District. We were informed by the police that there is activity in the area. We are presently in a lock out and we’ll inform you when it is over. Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

Adelphi University urged anyone on its campus in nearby Garden City to shelter-in-place.

“Police are continuing an off-campus investigation in the area of our Garden City campus. Out of an abundance of caution, shelter in place and do not leave campus. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available,” the college wrote in a tweet.

Police are continuing an off-campus investigation in the area of our Garden City campus. Out of an abundance of caution, shelter in place and do not leave campus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement the state is closely monitoring the situation and has directed New York State Police to assist local authorities.

We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation in #WestHempstead.



The New York State Police has been directed to assist local authorities in their search for the perpetrator.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/6pNXkG7yoR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 20, 2021

