(WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office introduced its newest furry member of the Road Patrol Division.

Sheriff Fred Akshar held a news conference yesterday to welcome Raven, the newest K9, to the agency’s Road Patrol division starting in November.

Raven is a year and half old German Shepherd trained in tracking, protection, drug detection and other skills.

Raven and her handler, Deputy Thomas Holden have undergone roughly 10 weeks of training at Cedar Creek Kennels in Illinois.

The Undersheriff, Sam Davis says that the duo is set to finish up their training later this month and get Raven out on the job in November.

Broome County Undersheriff Sam Davis says, “We’ve used a variety of different schools in the past, but based on some of the experts recommendations that we’ve taken into consideration, we thought it best to send them out to this school. We’re excited to see how they both have learned and how they perform.”

Undersheriff Davis says that this is the first time that the agency has sent a handler and a K9 to Cedar Creek.

Akshar says that he hopes to rebuild the agency’s K9 program from the ground up, both in corrections and law enforcement.