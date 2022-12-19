BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – To make sure everyone gets a present under the tree this Christmas, the Binghamton Sertoma Club purchased and wrapped presents for the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton.

The kids at the Boys and Girls club created a wish list of items that they would like for the holidays.

The Sertoma Club went shopping for the children with their own funding, and provided gifts to 31 kids, and gave three to four presents to each one.

Some of the gifts included shirts, pants, shoes, scooters, and skateboards plus whatever the kids had on their Christmas lists.